Daniel Jones got the bag in the 2023 NFL offseason and it was just within the range he wanted to get, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. It was said that he originally wanted $47 million per year, and while he did not end up with the contract that would earn him that money annually, he still came away with a hefty one when it was all said and done on the negotiation table.

“With negotiations coming down to the franchise tag deadline in March, Jones was able to reach the $40 million per year mark with a four-year, $160 million deal. The key for the Giants is an escape hatch after 2024: The team can dump Jones after two seasons to create $21.5 million in cap savings with $18 million in dead money.”

Daniel Jones eventually inked a four-year extension deal last March with the Giants worth $160 million. It had a $36 million signing bonus. His base salary in the 2024 NFL season would be $35.5 million fully guaranteed. In 2026, Daniel Jones will earn a base salary of $30 million, with $23 million guaranteed for injury, and $12 million becomes guaranteed in full in 2025. There is no guarantee, though, for his base salary of $46 million in 2026.

Jones' contract is filled with incentives, with the Giants essentially having a team option on the last year of that contract.

At the end of the day, Daniel Jones will have to impress the Giants with his production and play on th field to maximize his deal.

In four years as quarterback for the Giants thus far in his NFL career, Daniel Jones has accumulated 11,603 passing yards and 60 touchdowns against 34 interceptions.