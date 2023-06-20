Speed is the new name of the game for the New York Giants. It's the biggest trait they are trying to put into their offense to take a step forward in 2023 with Daniel Jones still leading the way.

Last season, the Giants found success with Jones by making him a more slow-and-steady, dink-and-dunk passer instead of one who has to rely on explosive plays. This plan was implemented partly because Jones is a shoddy decision-maker and has the capability to pick up chunks of yards with his legs. But perhaps a bigger part of it was that New York's receiver core was weak and being assembled on the fly. It lacked downfield playmakers to stretch defenses.

The speed of the Giants' newcomers — wide receivers Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Jeff Smith and tight end Darren Waller — is getting rave reviews, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. New York quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney explained how the speed of new players can open up the game for Jones.

“The name of the game for those guys to get open is to use their speed,” Tierney said, via ESPN. “You can see that with Parris. You can see that with Waller, Jalin, Jeff Smith. All those guys we added can roll. That helps the risk/reward, the faster those guys are running downfield, the easier it is to make the decision because it is happening that much faster for us. They’ve been great additions.”

The Giants new additions and holdovers Isaiah Hodgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard should make life easier for Jones, as should impressive rookie center John Michael Schmitz. Raanan notes that Hyatt has done most of his work with the third-team offense so far. The Tennesse standout was taken in the third round and will have to work his way up the depth chart.

While more speed will be helpful, Jones also has to be better at making downfield reads. He has the arm strength to make beautiful deep throws. The Giants just signed Jones to a huge new contract, so surrounding him with players that can unlock is him is the right move.