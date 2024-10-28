In the world of NFL trades, some teams are generally more active than others. And one team that might make a move this year is the Carolina Panthers. NFL insider Adam Schefter targeted Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson and Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith as trade deadline candidates.

NFL teams have one more game prior to the deadline, which is Nov. 5.

Schefter pointed at those two players while speaking on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Diontae Johnson in my mind is going to be traded by next week,” Schefter said. “I don’t know if it will be this week or next week. But I expect that Carolina, and Diontae Johnson will part ways. And each side will go it’s own way. The question is where he winds up and I think he gets traded.”

Panthers WR Diontae Johnson having a decent year

Despite major issues the quarterback position, Johnson has managed 357 yards receiving with three touchdowns in six games. These numbers are solid, considering how poorly former first-round pick Bryce Young has played. Young recently returned to a starting role when Andy Dalton couldn’t go because of a thumb injury suffered in a car wreck. Johnson also missed last week’s game because of a rib injury.

Johnson’s absence Sunday sparked more trade rumors, and Panthers’ head coach Dave Canales didn’t exactly quash them, according to sports.yahoo.com.

“Those are all conversations that Dan (Morgan) and Brandt (Tilis) will handle,” he replied. “For me, it's like, I wanna do the best thing for Diontae. And the best thing for the offense and the continuity of what we're trying to get done. And the fact that he couldn't get back on the field this week, I felt confident about the guys being able to step in there and do it.”

Johnson seemed likely to say put a few weeks ago

Canales recently said he didn’t see Johnson going anywhere, according to espn.com.

“My job is to do the best thing, to put the best 11 guys out there,” Canales said. “We love the guys that are developing in the progression that we have, so I don't see that happening.”

And Johnson tried to brush it aside.

“I can't control some of the stuff they put out there,” Johnson said. “I can only come in and continue to be the player that I've been here. I'm not really worried about it. Whatever happens, happens. But I'm locked on the Panthers now.”

If Johnson gets moved, he will join marquee receivers Davante Adams (Jets), DeAndre Hopkins (Chiefs), and Amari Cooper (Bills) as players with new teams over the past couple of weeks.

One place Johnson won’t go, Schefter said, is back to his former team. Schefter said that the Steelers would love to add another wide receiver, but won’t bring Johnson back.

Browns DE Za’Darius Smith might change addresses

Schefter seemed surprised the Smith trade hasn’t happened already.

“We keep waiting for Cleveland to trade Za'Darius Smith,” Schefter said. “That’s another guy that I think will be on the lookout here to be traded. Those are some obvious names as we speak. There will be others, we’ve already seen a busy active trade deadline period with all the wide receiver movement.”

Smith has been effective for the Browns, racking up five sacks in eight games. He also had 22 tackles. He’s two years removed from a Pro Bowl season, the third of his 10-year NFL career. His best seasons came with the Packers, getting 13.5 and 12.5 sacks in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

While the Browns may move Smith, their other defensive end will likely stay put. This is true even though 31 teams would love to have Myles Garrett. But perhaps not at the Browns’ asking price, if a trade conversation even started.