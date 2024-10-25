The NFL trade deadline often leads to odd and vague answers to be given to relatively simple questions. When Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked if limiting wide receiver Diontae Johnson was related to the trade deadline, he gave reporters a cryptic, long-winded response, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

“Those are all conversations that [general manager Dan Morgan] and [EVP of football operations Brandt Tilis] will handle. For me, I want to do the best thing for Diontae, the best thing for the offense and the continuity of what we're trying to get done. And the fact that we couldn't get him back on the field this week, I felt confident about the guys being able to step in there and do it.”

Well, it certainly appears Johnson should be on the trade block, given Canales' response. Johnson, along with Adam Thielen and Andy Dalton are not expected to play in Week 8.

Panthers need to let the fire sale begin

ESPN's David Newton believes that the Panthers are willing to part with running back Miles Sanders.

“Who could be on the move? Miles Sanders,” Newton wrote. “Coach Dave Canales has said he doesn't see Carolina trading (Dionte) Johnson, even though he can become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason. That could change if the losing continues and the right offer comes along, but it doesn't seem likely. A source close to the situation told ESPN that (Chuba) Hubbard would not be traded even though (Jonathon) Brooks will be ready to play soon. That leaves Sanders, who has two years left on his contract (though Carolina has an out in 2025). He's a proven back who could help a team in need.”

NFL insider Dianna Russini, on the Scoop City podcast, believes it's possible that Bryce Young could be a target for a trade.

“I’m keeping an eye on Bryce Young,” Russini said. “I know teams called the Panthers when they benched him to see if that team would be open to maybe possibly trading right because what is this season about? The resurrection of the quarterback that was trashed to another team that becomes a treasure for a new one.”

It seems unlikely a team would be willing to part with the draft capital necessary to acquire Young when they could simply wait to draft a quarterback in next year's draft.

“I think there’s a lot of coaches and GM’s out there kind of licking their chops going, ‘maybe we can do something with him because remember he scored high in the draft, he went No. 1 overall.'” Russini said. “The Panthers weren’t the only team that had Bryce Young as number one in terms of talent at the quarterback spot.”

The 1-6 Panthers travel to Denver to face the Broncos in Week 8 on October 27 at 4:25 p.m. EST.