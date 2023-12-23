They want their leader.

The Philadelphia Eagles need to win their next matchup. It is not because they need it to punch a ticket straight to the postseason. Rather, it is due to them getting their confidence back. Jason Kelce already stated his disappointment and how losing the past three games sucks. After the Seattle Seahawks loss, it looks like Nick Sirianni has to deal with Jalen Hurts and his leadership style.

The Eagles have been patient with how Jalen Hurts has not been vocal inside the locker room. Leaders in the squad have pointed out the need for him to be more outward when it comes to leading the team, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. They reportedly want to see the $225 million contract materialize through his intangibles such that the squad could grow with him.

Hurts has apparently been stoic with his attitude despite their third big loss of the season at the hands of the Seahawks. This can be attributed to some hardships on the field. But, the Eagles are obviously demanding more from their supposed leader. With stars like Jason Kelce not feeling right about the losing streak, they could surely use a leader who steps up and takes the mantle seriously.

Players do not often just get paid on the basis of their on-field prowess. Stars who get the big contracts are the ones who know how to conduct their squad in every facet of life. The Eagles need a boost right now. A win might be good for Nick Sirianni's record. But, they need the franchise quarterback to keep the morale of the team high also.