That beeping you hear is Jalen Hurts backing away from his earlier comments.

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of an unthinkable three-game losing streak with the latest loss coming in primetime when the team fell to the Seattle Seahawks 20-17 on Monday Night Football. After the game, quarterback Jalen Hurts seemed to suggest some Eagles aren’t as “committed” to winning as others. Ahead of the Eagles Week 16 game against the New York Giants, Hurts walked back those comments.

“When I say ‘we’ I mean ‘me.’” Hurts said on Thursday, via the Philadelphia Enquirer’s Jeff McLane.

That’s an interesting clarification from Jalen Hurts, who certainly didn’t sound like he was talking just about himself after the Eagles’ Seahawks loss.

“I’ve been talking about execution all year,” Hurts said in his original comments that quickly went viral. “Being on the same page, everyone being on the same page. We didn’t execute. I don’t think we’re, we’re all, we’re committed enough. Just got to turn it around. You know, it’s a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through.”

A few moments later, he made the key statement that makes his clarification seem disingenuous.

“It’s a matter of being on the same page,” Hurts said. “It takes everyone being all in, in all aspects. And it starts with me.”

Saying that everyone needs to be all in and that it starts with him seems to clearly illustrate that he was talking about more than himself. Telling the media that he was only talking about himself makes no sense and sounds like classic damage control.

Whatever Hurts meant about his own or his teammates’ commitment, they all better figure it out ahead of the Eagles Week 16 Giants tilt. The current losing streak is not great, but it’s not season-wrecking by any means. That said, if they drop a fourth in a row to the lowly Giants, then it would become a massive problem.