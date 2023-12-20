Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce speaks on Jalen Hurts' comments on the Eagles' commitment following their loss to the Seahawks.

Philadelphia Eagle star Jason Kelce spoke on the state of the team and the commitment the Eagles have to win. The Eagles are currently riding a three-game losing streak after a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke with the media after their most recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Hurts talked about the Eagles' commitment, questioning whether they have what it takes to compete with the best and continue this potential Super Bowl run.

“That's the attitude you have to have. When you're not performing as a team, when you're not winning games, the only thing you can do is go back and work that much more,” Kelce said, per Joe Rivera at USA TODAY. “Go back and commit yourself that much harder. We have great people in the building, we have people that want to win. I know that. There's no question in my mind about that.

Kelce is siding with Hurts' comments while backing the Eagles roster. Philadelphia was the runner-up to the 2022 Super Bowl with practically the same roster, but the mental attitude doesn't seem to be there for the Eagles. It may be that opposing teams are starting to figure out their schemes or just a bump in the road.

“For me, the commitment comment, that's all you can do, is re-commit yourself even more than you already are. I think that, at the end of the day, all you can do is go back and work, go back and focus on the fundamentals, focus on where you're making mistakes as an individual, focus on how you can help your teammate, assist your teammate,” said Kelce.