The New York Jets are back to square one with the state of the franchise. Following another hugely disappointing campaign, one where they had Aaron Rodgers under center for each of their matchups, it’s time to take a step back and build once again.

Before the 2024-25 season, there were very few that could’ve predicted that the Jets would be far worse than they were in any of their previous eight losing years. But here we are.

A Rodgers-led offense, coupled with a defense that concluded training camp as one of the scariest to watch with star cornerback Sauce Gardner and several elite run stoppers and pass rushers, was supposed to be an AFC contender.

Many believed that it was coaching early in the season, which led to cataclysmic staff turnovers — from head coach Robert Saleh to general manager Joe Douglas.

But since interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich took over, the Jets are 1-6 with minuscule incentive to win games for the remainder of their schedule.

Rodgers has also struggled with eight interceptions and a 62.5 completion percentage in his 20th NFL season.

Jets draft priority remains at quarterback

While there’s speculation hovering over the organization that Rodgers could return as the Jets’ quarterback for 2025, it appears that they are bracing fans for the potential of them drafting a first-round prospect in April’s NFL Draft, per Ian Rapoport.

Barring any miraculous turn to the Jets’ season in the final five games, they should fall well into the top-10 range to have an opportunity to draft one of the best QBs in college football. They also could take care of another position with their first selection, and trade later in the first round.

Either way, it’s time for the Jets to abandon the Rodgers ship in New York, and rebuild through the draft.