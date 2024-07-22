The Green Bay Packers have a lot of reasons to be excited for the 2024 campaign, and it's clear the biggest reason of the bunch is star quarterback Jordan Love. However, he is looking for a new contract after his breakout campaign with the Packers, which has made his status for training camp somewhat murky.

Love could opt to hold out for a new deal in an effort to put more pressure on the front office to get the deal done. Instead, he appears to be doing a hold-in of sorts, as Green Bay announced that Love would not be practicing until his new deal was finalized. Despite this, he's still in the building, and will be around the team and attending meetings throughout the start of training camp.

In his first year as a full-time starter, Love led the Packers to the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs after their shocking upset of the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. Along the way, he put up some huge numbers (372/579, 4159 YDS, 32 TD, 11 INT, 50 CAR, 247 YDS, 4 TD). It's no surprise that Love wants a new deal, and the pressure will be on Green Bay's front office to give him what he wants so that he gets back on the field as soon as possible.

Jordan Love set to earn huge new deal from Packers

Given how well Love's first season in charge of the offense went for Green Bay, it's safe to say he's about to get paid. Quarterbacks have been huge deals across the league, and considering how he's only 25 years old, there's no doubt that Love is going to become one of the highest paid players in the NFL once this deal gets finalized.

While this may not seem like a great development, it certainly could be worse. The two sides appear to be intent on getting something finished soon, and the Packers front office will now have extra motivation to find a way to get Love to put pen to paper sooner rather than later now. Had Love been holding out, things certainly would have been a bit more tense than they appear to be.

Love missing time in training camp isn't necessarily the end of the world, but ideally, he'd be on the field with his teammates as they get ready for the upcoming campaign. The Packers know just how valuable he is to their operation, and all eyes will be on these two sides to see if they can get a deal done over the next few days.