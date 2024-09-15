The Pittsburgh Steelers started quarterback Justin Fields in Week 1 over Russell Wilson due to Wilson re-aggravating a calf injury. Still, if Fields leads the Steelers to a Week 2 win, he might win the job for a more extended period. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin might ride the “hot hand” with Fields if he wins in Week 2. Rapoport said he might continue to start if Fields successfully executes the game plan.

“If that happens, don’t be surprised if Tomlin continues to have Fields start, sources say, even if Wilson has recovered from his aggravated calf injury,” Rapoport wrote. “It would not necessarily be a benching, but more of a continuation of what is working under center.”

Rapoport compared it to Pittsburgh's situation last season, where Mason Rudolph remained the starter over Kenny Pickett after performing well in Pickett’s absence due to injury. Regardless of Fields's performance today, he could be in the driver’s seat to start the Steelers' home opener. A strong performance today opens up the possibility to cement himself, and Fields did a good job executing the game plan and avoiding mistakes and turnovers in Week 1. If Fields continues not to turn the ball over, he’s a weapon with his legs and could add an intriguing element to Pittsburgh’s offense as potentially their starter going forward.

What to watch for when the Steelers play the Broncos

What the Steelers leaned on in their win over the Atlanta Falcons translates well against the Broncos. Pittsburgh's goal is to stop the run and create long-passing situations, which puts pressure on Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The Steelers' front seven should be able to overwhelm at the point of attack and can put Denver behind the eight ball, allowing their defense to attack on third down.

With the defense likely carrying Pittsburgh, it's fair to question what the offense can do to support them. Even though the Steelers offense did not score a touchdown on Sunday, it moved the ball better than it had in previous seasons, generating six scoring drives (all field goals) and having only two three-and-outs. Fields could make plays and extend drives with his feet, and he seemed to get more comfortable as the game continued. The Steelers introduced more play-action passing to get him on the edge. If he can continue to execute and lead Pittsburgh to a 2-0 start on the season, then Fields should feel good about being the permanent starting quarterback.