When news broke at the 11th hour that Russell Wilson was doubtful to start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, going from questionable to doubtful to out rapidly with a calf injury, it took the NFL world by storm.

Fantasy football managers rapidly scrambled to find a new starting option – assuming they somehow had Wilson as QB1 – fans in Pittsburgh compared their situation to “This is fine” dog, and the Justin Fields faithful who spent the year banging the table that he remains a franchise quarterback were afforded a chance to see their guy sink or swim against a new-look Atlanta Falcons team headed up by former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

And the craziest part? It actually worked; the Steelers secured a Week 1 win despite being an underdog in the eyes of most talent evaluators, Pittsburgh sits in sole ownership of the top spot in the AFC North after an ugly weekend – and change – for the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns, and there is somehow a ton of excitement heading into Week 2, when the team takes on a Denver Broncos team that looked downright horrible against the Seattle Seahawks.

But who, you may ask, should the Steelers start in Week 2 against Sean Payton, Bo Nix, and company? Should Wilson, assuming health, get a chance to take on the team that released him earlier this year, looking for revenge as Denver's front office pays him handsomely to play for Pittsburgh? Or does it make more sense to go with the hot hand, as Fields did nothing to justify being benched after a quality performance against the Falcons?

While getting a chance to see Wilson “ride” against Broncos nation would be incredibly sweet, and not just for the hilarity that would ensue on the internet regardless of the outcome, it's hard to see a reason why the Steelers should take the ball out of Fields' hands.

1. Justin Fields played well for the Steelers in Week 1

On paper, Fields didn't look like he had a very good game against the Falcons. He threw the ball just 23 times, connecting on 17 of his throws for 156 yards, no touchdowns, and no interruptions. He averaged just 6.8 yards per throw – which is actually rounding up since the real number is 6.78 – and sailed a few passes to his receivers throughout the game, maybe because he didn't get as many reps with George Pickens as Wilson during camp.

And yet, when the Steelers needed him to connect, Fields largely came through, looking like a game manager inside the pocket working within the design of Arthur Smith's offense while helping to keep plays alive with his legs.

Factor in an additional 57 yards on the ground, including a few big efforts that moved the chains, and it's safe to say Fields did more to contribute to the Steelers winning in Week 1 than Kirk Cousins did across the field, as the $180 million quarterback finished the game with a lower QBR, a lower RTH, and a pair of costly interceptions that played a massive role in the final outcome of the contest.

In summation, if the Steelers' defense can continue to shine and Fields can make good decisions as a running game manager instead of relying on his OSU gunslinging days of yesteryear, Pittsburgh can win games in 2024.

2. Russell Wilson at sub-100 percent could be a disaster

Coming out of training camp, Wilson won the Steelers QB1 job cleanly, with some fans, pundits, and reporters alike openly wondering if trading for the former Chicago Bears signal caller was worth it at all or if they should have simply kept Kenny Pickett to compete with the Super Bowl Champion.

In Week 1, Fields shut some of that criticism down, as even if Wilson plays out the rest of the year, the 25-year-old from Kennesaw, Georgia, could still be the Steelers' future since he's a decade younger than his counterpart. But what if Wilson plays poorly when he returns, be that in Week 2 or at some point in the future when he's cleared to go? How long of a leash will the former Seahawk have, considering he is playing on borrowed time, what with the Super Bowl champion expected to earn a contract 20, 30, or even 40 times as rich as his current deal, based on how well he plays?

What if Wilson takes the field against the Broncos in Week 2, a team he should know very well, and stinks up the joint, to the point where Fields has to finish out the game in the hopes of keeping the Steelers' undefeated streak alive?

That would be an absolute disaster.

Unlike most other quarterbacks with his resume, Wilson is really on a short leash with the Steelers in 2024, as they have no real connection to him moving forward. He can leave in free agency in March of next year for any opportunity he wants, taking over for, say, New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers should the future Hall of Famer opt to retire, leaving Pittsburgh high and dry.

If Wilson struggles, the Steelers owe it to themselves to give Fields a long look to determine if he can be the guy moving forward, and even if they are playing well, if someone like Jordan Love were to suffer a setback and end up out for the season, the front office to should be willing to cash out on the Wisconsin product for a premium feel is such an offer is on the table.

Should Wilson earn a clean bill of health heading into Week 2, then sure, put him on the field, but if he is even a little bit diminished, it might be better to roll with Fields for a few weeks more, as a bad first impression could end this marriage of convenience right on the spot.