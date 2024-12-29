The Chicago Bears need a new head coach next season and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson looks like an ideal candidate. The OC worked wonders with Jared Goff, turning him from a trade throw-in to a legit MVP candidate, and the hope is he could work the same magic with 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. However, there are hurdles on both sides that may hinder Johnson from getting/taking this job.

“On the Chicago Bears’ side, there’s no question there are reasons why Ben Johnson fits. The Detroit Lions’ OC is a really good candidate—his offensive acumen and work with Jared Goff speaks for itself,” Sports Illustrated's Albert Bree reports. “But if Chicago is truly looking for a leader-of-men type, there are boxes that Johnson will have to check in the interview process, because it may not be as easy to see with Johnson as it is with Mike Vrabel or even Johnson’s staffmate Aaron Glenn.”

And the Bears aren't the only ones who will be apprehensive going into an offseason meeting between the team and the Lions OC.

“Then, there’s what Johnson wants,” Breer continues. “He’s going to be picky on which jobs he interviews for, and I believe he would take an interview with the Bears. But he has criteria for these jobs after two years of taking interviews. He’s looking for alignment with a general manager, whether he inherits that GM or not. He’s also looking for an ownership group that sees its prior mistakes and is willing to fix them. Which gives the Bears boxes to check.”

Ultimatley, while the Bears hiring Ben Johnson as their next head coach does make sense on several levels, Breer thinks that there might be a better fit out there for the OC, specifically another place with a currently disappointing top overall pick playing QB.

“I’m not saying that this won’t happen. While I do wonder if a place like Jacksonville might be a better fit, there are reasons a Bears–Johnson marriage could work. But there’s also a lot for both sides to figure out,” Breer concludes.

No matter where he ends up, it does seem like the Lions will be looking for a new OC as Johnson seems destined for a head job this offseason.