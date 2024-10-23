As the NFL regular season progresses, the buzz around potential offseason moves begins to swell, with several quarterbacks emerging as surprise trade candidates. While the usual suspects often dominate headlines, a few unexpected names are starting to circulate among NFL insiders, with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins atop the list. Although Cousins recently signed a 4-year deal worth $180M, the Falcons used their first-round draft pick on quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN suggests that Cousins' inclusion in trade discussions could be a shock. Despite his strong performance, ranking third in the NFL with 1,830 passing yards, Fowler points out that the presence of first-round Penix Jr. might prompt Atlanta to consider a future shift.

“When I've asked people around the league whether they expect the Falcons to show restraint and sit Michael Penix Jr. for multiple years, the majority responded that they do not,” Fowler notes in the ESPN article. The Falcons’ approach will hinge heavily on how their season concludes, with potential playoff success influencing Cousins' fate.

Kirk Cousins' time in Atlanta may be cut short this offseason

New Orleans Saints’ Derek Carr is another name thrown into the speculative trade ring by Dan Graziano, also of ESPN. Carr's situation is complicated by a fully guaranteed $10 million roster bonus and a no-trade clause, giving him significant leverage over his future.

“Would New Orleans' Derek Carr qualify as a surprise?” Graziano posits, highlighting the Saints' current losing streak and organizational challenges that might spur a rebuild.

In Seattle, Geno Smith's stellar performance raises questions about his future with the Seahawks. Fowler highlights Smith’s contract situation, noting his current pace for 4,820 passing yards this season could lead to demands for a new, lucrative deal. “Seattle seems to value him. But general manager John Schneider has not taken a big swing on a first-round quarterback since taking the job over a decade ago,” he explains, suggesting that the team might prefer a short-term financial commitment to a long-term one.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are observing Sam Darnold's “career renaissance” with interest, particularly with J.J. McCarthy poised to return from a knee injury. The Vikings must decide whether to pursue a long-term deal with Darnold or prepare McCarthy to take over, adding another layer to the offseason quarterback carousel.

These potential moves are reminiscent of strategic plays in chess, where timing and foresight can drastically alter the competitive landscape. NFL teams facing crucial decisions on veteran quarterbacks will need to weigh immediate needs against long-term goals, making this offseason an intriguing watch for trade speculations and quarterback shifts. As the league evolves, so too do the strategies of its teams, always with an eye towards optimizing their rosters for future successes.