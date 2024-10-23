In the aftermath of a trade that sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans have struck another deal; the team has dealt linebacker Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

In exchange for Jones, who was in his first season with Tennessee, the Titans will reportedly receive linebacker Jerome Baker and a fourth-round draft pick.

“Seattle needed inside linebacker help and get it with Jones, who has now been traded twice in the past two months,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

As Pelissero mentioned, Jones is again on the move; on Aug. 27, the Titans acquired the fourth-year backer (along with a fifth and sixth-round pick in 2026) from the Los Angeles Rams, who received a fourth-round pick after reportedly being unable to agree on an extension with Jones during the offseason and preseason.

While Jones was the Titans' second-leading tackler, Tennessee, at 1-6, is deciding to sell as the trade deadline quickly approaches. And Jones, especially considering he has not received a contract extension, is as good of a trade asset as any following Hopkins' departure.

Jones now joins the Seahawks, who currently sit atop the NFC West. Seattle is 4-3 and holds a one-game edge over the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle has not won the NFC West since 2020, but in new head coach Mike Macdonald's first year, the Seahawks have a great opportunity to snag the division title with the typically competitive 49ers and Los Angeles Rams lagging behind this season.

San Francisco is dealing with numerous injuries, to some of its most popular offensive weapons no less, that could ultimately hamper chances to win its third consecutive division title. Meanwhile, the Rams are at the very bottom of the division with a 2-4 record amid continued offensive struggles.

Before the Seahawks get into a critical three-week stretch in which they play every one of their division rivals, they will have to try to overcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this weekend. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT in Seattle on Sunday.