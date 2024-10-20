The Seattle Seahawks are having some fun after the team defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, 34-14. Seattle is using the words of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins to troll the team.

“Walk into your trap, take over your trap,” Seattle posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

The post was in response to words from Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who commented with those words when asked by reporters this week what it would be like to play at Seattle. Cousins says the goal was to walk into a harsh environment and come away with a win. That didn't work out well for his team.

Cousins didn't have a great game for the Falcons. The veteran play caller finished the contest with 232 passing yards and two interceptions. He did throw for a score, but the loss drops Atlanta to 4-3 on the season.

Seahawks are looking to soar in 2024

Seattle improves to 4-3 with the win. The Seahawks are getting some uneven production this season from quarterback Geno Smith. Smith finished the Falcons game with two touchdown passes, no interceptions and 207 yards through the air.

This season, Smith has just six touchdown passes to go with six interceptions. His numbers are improving in recent weeks, as he has just two interceptions in the last three games. Smith threw four touchdowns in the last three games.

The Seahawks defense also found its stride against Atlanta. Seattle's defense was giving up an average of 36 points in the three losses, but the team only allowed two touchdowns against the Falcons. One of the Falcons scores was a pass from Cousins to Drake London. Seattle allowed just one seven total points in the second half of the game.

Seattle's win over the Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak for the team. The Seahawks are in action again against the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.