After being benched for Michael Penix Jr. late in 2024, it would not be a shock to see Kirk Cousins part ways with the Atlanta Falcons in the 2025 offseason. If that is the case, former coach Kevin Stefanski could look to bring him into the Cleveland Browns to compete with the struggling DeShaun Watson.

Cousins, who is now an expensive backup, is a candidate to be released in the offseason, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Daniel Oyefusi reported. The reporters noted that the 36-year-old veteran could be “available for cheap” in the summer, making him a potential free-agent candidate to join the Browns' unimpressive quarterback room.

“Some around the league have noted that Cousins, benched by the Falcons in Week 16, once played for Stefanski in Minnesota and could be available on the cheap this offseason,” Fowler and Oyefusi wrote. “Atlanta owes Cousins $27.5 million in guarantees and is expected to cut him before a $10 million roster bonus is due in March.”

Cousins just signed a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta ahead of the 2024 season, roughly one month before they drafted Penix with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. The move reportedly shocked Cousins, who was unaware of the team's plans.

The 13-year veteran started the first 14 games of 2024 and led the Falcons to a 7-7 record before being benched. In the five games before his benching, Cousins went just 1-4, throwing just one touchdown to nine interceptions. The Falcons are now expected to release him despite his lofty contract to avoid his $10 million bonus. Cousins has a no-trade clause in his contract, leaving Atlanta with few other options.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's history with Kirk Cousins

Cousins' connection to Stefanski makes him an interesting potential target for the Browns. Before signing with Cleveland, Stefanski spent the previous 13 years with the Minnesota Vikings with the final two overlapping with Cousins' time with the team.

Cousins signed with Minnesota in 2018 after six years leading the Washington Redskins, now known as the Washington Commanders. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Stefanski served as the Vikings' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, working directly with the Michigan State alum.

While he had success in Washington, the best statistical years of Cousins' career came in Minnesota. A lot of that credit went to Stefanski, who coached Cousins to a 30-touchdown season in his first season with the Vikings, which was then a career-high. The following year, Cousins recorded a career-best touchdown-interception ratio of 26 to six despite an overall decrease in passing volume.

Stefanski would leave Minnesota for Cleveland the following offseason and be replaced by Gary Kubiak. While Cousins' success continued, he is coming off a career-worst year with the Falcons at age 36 coming off a brutal torn Achilles that ended his 2023 campaign.