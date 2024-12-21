Less than a year after signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract, the Atlanta Falcons are reportedly planning to release Cousins.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported today that Atlanta is expected to release Cousins before March 17, when he is due a $10 million bonus.

“Kirk Cousins' divorce from the Falcons is expected to be finalized before his $10 million roster bonus is due March 17, with executives across the NFL fully expecting Atlanta to release him by then,” Schefter wrote.

“The split between Cousins and the Falcons is inevitable at this point, according to multiple sources.”

Schefter also said Cousins is not expected to help out the Falcons, who signed him to a deal with $90 million guaranteed and a no-trade clause just nine months ago. One month after his signing, Cousins was blindsided by Atlanta drafting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick.

Cousins and the Falcons began the 2024 season well enough; the veteran quarterback threw for 2,328 yards and 17 touchdowns as Atlanta jumped out to a 6-3 start, good enough for first place in the NFC South. However, over the last month or so, Cousins has struggled mightily, and as a result, the Falcons have sunk in the standings.

Once the frontrunner to win the division, Atlanta lost four straight, a streak during which Cousins threw zero touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Additionally, the Falcons averaged 14.3 points per game during that four-game skid.

Despite the team's troubles over the past five weeks, the Falcons are still only one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team the Falcons beat both times this year, in the NFC North. But Cousins will likely not get another chance to lead Atlanta to the playoffs, as Falcons head coach Raheem Morris named Penix the team's new starting quarterback.

When he is released, a logical landing spot for Cousins would seem to be the Cleveland Browns, whose head coach, Kevin Stefanski, worked with Cousins when the former was the Minnesota Vikings' quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator before leaving for Cleveland. Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending Achilles injury earlier this year, and the Browns have struggled at the position with and without Watson.