As the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline approaches, many are predicting that the San Francisco 49ers will look to make a big move. In search of a second straight Super Bowl appearance, the 49ers lost star receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the season with a torn ACL and MCL, leading many to believe they will trade for a new pass catcher.

However, reports have surfaced claiming that San Francisco “really likes” the receivers that they have on the team, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The NFL insider said he is “not sure” the team will make a trade for another receiver but noted that Carolina Panthers wideout Diontae Johnson is someone Kyle Shanahan is fond of.

“There are some options that make sense [for the 49ers],” Rapoport said. “Diontae Johnson is someone who I know Kyle Shanahan likes. But looking at the roster and talking to sources informed of the situation, I'm not so sure they make a trade. Obviously, they are going to explore, but the 49ers really like the receivers they have on the roster.”

Johnson, 28, has accrued 30 catches for 357 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the Panthers' first seven games. His 2024 production has not been on par with his career expectations but many believe that he has been severely limited by insufficient quarterback play in the Carolina offense.

49ers' offensive outlook entering Week 8

Whether the 49ers make a trade or not will likely be dependent on their offensive production in the coming weeks. Without Aiyuk, San Francisco will lean heavily on Deebo Samuel and rookie Ricky Pearsall, who just made his season debut in Week 7.

On top of Aiyuk, the 49ers are currently without 2024 leading receiver Jauan Jennings. The fourth-year veteran sat out Week 7 with a hip injury and remains sidelined in Week 8. With Samuel having his own injury concerns, the only other receivers on the active roster are Jacob Cowing, Ronnie Bell and Chris Conley.

However, Rapoport noted that the team is anticipating the upcoming season debut of Christian McCaffrey in Week 10. The 2023 NFL leading rusher has not played a down in 2024 with an Achilles injury but is expected to begin practicing during the team's Week 9 bye and play in their following matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So far, injury issues have continuously hit the 49ers offense with quarterback Brock Purdy being the only key skill player to appear in each of their first seven games. Running back Jordan Mason has also started every game but missed time in Week 6 with a shoulder issue and will be reverted to the bench once McCaffrey makes his return.