The San Francisco 49ers (3-3) are a first-class organization that exudes ingenuity and competency, but the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) have denied them the opportunity to officially validate their stellar efforts. They have seen two Lombardi Trophies slip through their hands and fall in the lap of Patrick Mahomes and company since 2020, but perhaps an inspirational debut can give them the extra motivation they need to thwart the two-time defending champions. Ricky Pearsall is officially activated, per the team.

The rookie wide receiver was shot in an attempted robbery in the Union Square area at the end of August and was taken to the hospital. Thankfully, no vital organs were damaged, and he quickly returned home to recover. Pearsall returned to practice at the beginning of the week and will now attempt to become another viable pass-catcher for quarterback Brock Purdy.

His harrowing experience has further united the locker room and made this season feel bigger than football for the Niners. Rest assured, though, the organization fully believes in this young player's ability.

Can Ricky Pearsall make the 49ers even more versatile and dangerous?

San Francisco selected Pearsall with the No. 31 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, a surprising move that has fans wondering what head coach Kyle Shanahan has in mind for the 6-foot-1 wideout. He proved to be a valuable deep threat for the Florida Gators from 2022-23 and compiled 65 receptions, 965 receiving yards and six total touchdowns last season.

The 49ers already have a bountiful group of offensive weapons– Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Jordan Mason and the injured Christian McCaffrey–, but Ricky Pearsall could open up the field even more once he acclimates himself to the NFL. While expectations should obviously be low for his first game, Levi's Stadium will go bonkers if the 24-year-old makes a key play against the bane of its existence.

Opening kickoff for the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl rematch is at approximately 4:25 p.m. ET.