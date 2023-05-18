One of the big questions of the NFL offseason is who the San Francisco 49ers will start at quarterback, and Dan Graziano of ESPN detailed why Brock Purdy would reportedly be the choice if he is healthy in time for the start of the season.

“The sense around the Niners is that Purdy would be the clear-cut starter if he were healthy, but he’s not, which opens up a lot of possibilities. Can Lance finally make good on the promise the Niners saw in him when they moved up in the draft to take him third overall? Could there be a trade market for Lance? Can Darnold resurrect his career under Shanahan? Is Purdy, once healthy, really the player he was over the final couple of months last year? An how long will the rest of this roster be excellent enough to succeed with a constantly shifting QB situation?”

Of course, Brock Purdy is recovering from UCL surgery due to the elbow injury that he suffered in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He is still in that process of recovering, and is not throwing a football yet. When he is able to throw a football, the timeline for Purdy’s recovery will become more clear.

The 49ers also have Trey Lance, who they traded up for and drafted in 2021. Trey Lance got injured early on last season, and is an unknown quantity. The 49ers also signed Sam Darnold in the offseason. Sam Darnold could be an option if Purdy is not healthy and the 49ers do not have faith in Lance.

It will be intriguing to track Purdy’s recovery, and who the team decides to go with in week 1 as a result.