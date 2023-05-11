Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is recovering from UCL surgery this offseason, and Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence that Purdy will be the same player once he completes his recovery process when speaking at a Dwight Clark Legacy Series event, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic.

“As long as Brock’s elbow heals right, he’ll be the exact same guy,” Kyle Shanahan said, via Lombardi. “He’s doing the same drills all the other quarterbacks are doing, he’s just using a towel to throw. But still doing violent motions, still moving, he’s just not doing it with a football… As long as there’s not a setback, we think he’ll be there at training camp.”

Brock Purdy has not been approved to throw yet, but the 49ers have a set timeline for that. Once Purdy starts throwing again, the timeline for him being fully recovered will be more clear. In the meantime, Shanahan talked about how Purdy is able to improve at dissecting film during his recovery process.

“When he can jump in there at full speed, because he got the experience (watching it), I think he’s going to be a hell of a lot better.”

Shanahan also spoke about Trey Lance’s role on the team amid Purdy’s emergence.

“We did expect Trey Lance (to be the man for a long time) and I think that he can still be,” Shanahan said, via Lombardi. “You also don’t expect the last pick in the draft to come in and play at that level.”

It will be intriguing to follow Purdy’s recovery process as we get closer to the start of the NFL season, and what impact that has on Lance.