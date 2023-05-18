Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Bruce Miller, a former player for the San Francisco 49ers, appeared to threaten current U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell. Swalwell is a Democrat from California in the House of Representatives, and posted a screenshot of a Twitter DM where the former Niner asks him if he would prefer Guantanamo Bay or execution, reports The Spun’s Andrew Gould.

Swalwell posted the screenshot unknowing that Miller had played for the Niners, as he was curious about why Miller had so many followers. Swalwell went on to notify the US Capitol Police of the death threat to him and his family.

The threat from Miller is not out of the ordinary given his troubled past. He has been arrested twice, once in 2015 and the next year in 2016. The 2015 incident stems from Miller destroying a woman’s phone during a heated argument, while the 2016 arrest is for assault and elder abuse. Miller hospitalized a 70-year-old man and his 29-year-old son at a hotel.

Miller had an uneventful NFL career, clearly making more headlines off the field for the wrong issues. However, Swalwell is an avid fan of San Francisco sports, so it has to be very troubling to be attacked by someone he most likely was rooting for in the past.

It will be interesting to see if the Niners make any comment on the situation. They are in the midst of an offseason filled with key positional decisions, but there is never any room to ignore fans who have been hurt by someone associated with the franchise. For now, the hope is that Eric Swalwell and his family feel safe and secure and Bruce Miller is accounted for.