Ben Johnson is reportedly asking for a lot to become a head coach

Some owners around the NFL reportedly have been told that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is looking for at least or around $15 million for a head coach, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Ben Johnson is going to be a hot commodity this offseason as a head coaching candidate, and he would have been last year as well, but he decided to stay with the Lions for another year. Knowing that, the rumored price tag for Johnson makes sense.

It will be interesting to see if Johnson takes a job, and the amount he eventually does get when he does become a head coach in the NFL. Is an owner going to be willing to meet his price tag? If that owner feels convinced that Johnson will be successful, then it might just take them meeting that ask, or else someone else might.

With a team like the Las Vegas Raiders potentially looking for a new head coach, is owner Mark Davis going to be comfortable offering enough? It seems like a possibility. There will undoubtedly be other openings as well.

For now, the Lions and Johnson are focusing on winning the NFC North and making a run in the playoffs. Detroit will finish the season with two games against the Minnesota Vikings and one against the Dallas Cowboys. The remaining games will determine what seed the Lions end up with. It will be interesting to see where they end up, how far they go in the playoffs, and where Johnson's career goes after this season.