The Detroit Lions have already been hit with four suspensions for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. While it looked like the storm was over for Detroit, the Lions have once again found themselves in trouble with the league.

The NFL is investigating another 2022 Lions player for a potential gambling violation, via Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic. While the player in question has not been named, it is reported that he was not a prominent member of Detroit’s 2022 squad.

He also has yet to meet with the league’s investigator. However, the Lions are facing yet another suspension for what he has become an ongoing problem.

In the NFL’s original crackdown, safety CJ Moore and wide receiver Quintez Cephus got the worst of it. They were suspended indefinitely and eventually cut from the Lions. Their punishment came due to placing bets on NFL contests.

Wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill didn’t bet on football games. However, they still broke the gambling policy and received six-game suspensions. Williams is the biggest hit of the two remaining Lions. A former first-round pick, Williams showed off his potential with a 41-yard touchdown catch as a rookie.

Now, yet another player is up for suspension. They may not have played a major role on last year’s team, but their conduct is still against NFL policy. Furthermore, it continues to paint the Lions in a bad light after their previous suspensions.

The NFL takes their gambling policy very seriously. This offseason, the Lions have faced the brunt of the league’s wrath. It doesn’t seem like Detroit is in the clear yet with another violation breathing down their neck.