The New York Giants sent shockwaves across the NFL when they benched their starting quarterback Daniel Jones ahead of Week 12. They followed that up by making an even more surprising move when they released Jones on Friday morning. And now that he's available on the free agent market, it looks like he's receiving quite a bit of interest across the league.

While Jones could be claimed on waivers by any team, considering the massive price tag that would come with him, that seems unlikely to happen. So once he clears waivers, he will be free to sign with any team, and it sounds like there are a handful of teams interested in him. Six teams have been reported as true suitors, with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings being part of that group.

“Sources: There has been significant interest in former Giants QB Daniel Jones since his release,” Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported. “Once he clears waivers, expect the Ravens, Vikings, Lions, 49ers, and Dolphins to pursue him — not only for a chance to join a contending team, but also to develop in an offensive system where he can learn and grow. A decision could come as early as this week, sources say.”

Daniel Jones leaning towards signing with playoff contender

While Jones has struggled this season, he still has a lot of upside, which is why so many teams are interested in him. However, the former Giants quarterback reportedly prefers to land with a playoff contender, rather than a team that could immediately give him snaps, with the Vikings and Baltimore Ravens standing out in that area.

“The Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are two of the likeliest teams to land Jones, sources said, but they are hardly the only ones,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported. “Jones wants to sign with a playoff contender, and what happens Sunday and Monday is expected to influence his decision, sources said.”

Landing with a playoff team and developing behind the scenes certainly makes sense for Jones, considering how poorly he has played when he's been on the field for New York this season. There are several teams that could use him right now, though, and while they aren't a playoff contender, the Las Vegas Raiders are also believed to be a threat to sign Jones, as he could conceivably start for them right away.

“The Raiders are said to like Jones as an organization, and if he's a free agent, they could emerge as an option,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported. “Why? Because Las Vegas expects to be a team in the market for a bridge starter in the 2025 offseason, while simultaneously also looking for its QB of the future. Jones could audition for his future role and maybe earn an even bigger one, while the Raiders get a look at a free agent-to-be. Las Vegas likely won't make the playoffs, but that might be Jones' best choice for his future.”

Jones has a lot of options, and it seems like only a matter of time until he finds a new home. He clearly has a lot to consider, and it's telling that even given his poor play this season, he still has several big name suitors. Once he clears waivers, all eyes will be on Jones, as it seems like he will have a bevy of options to choose from when it comes to what team he wants to play for next.