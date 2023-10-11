The New England Patriots need a better performance out of Mac Jones, and the quarterback thinks he knows what can help get him out of his funk.

Jones told reporters Wednesday that simply doing a better job at speaking can fix some of the issues he's had over the last few weeks while also sharing he feels like he hasn't done too well at that at all over the last two seasons.

“One of the best things I do is my ability to communicate,” Jones said via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Somebody told me that in the locker room and I took that to heart; I need to do a better job of that. I haven’t done that here the past couple years.”

Jones saying that his communication hasn't been too great over the last two seasons is certainly quite the admission. It's certainly been rare to hear players and coaches be that blunt and honest in their self-assessments in Foxborough over the years.

The third-year quarterback believes he has to improve his leadership skills as he'll be the starting quarterback again in Week 6 when the Patriots take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m not necessarily a younger guy anymore,” Jones said during the press conference. “It’s my third year, and I’ve got to start playing like that and communicating like that. That’s important to me. Whether it’s route depth or, ‘Hey, Pop [Douglas], this is what I want you to do here,’ or whatever.

“It’s all about communication and taking it both ways — from the coaches to the players, players to the coaches. That’s something that I’m going to focus on this week, and I already have. It’s one of the things that I’ve done really well in the past.”

But Jones's frustration was apparent last season during games, going on multiple expletive-laden during games late in the year. This season, Jones hasn't shown that same frustration, though his play has sunk in the last two weeks. The Patriots offense hasn't scored a touchdown as Jones has committed six total turnovers (four interceptions, two fumbles) with three of those turnovers resulting in scores for the defense.

Jones' struggles are arguably the biggest reason why the Patriots are 1-4 and have been one of the worst teams in football this season. He's thrown for 1,008 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Mac Jones and his Patriots teammates are looking to have more fun

The last couple of seasons haven't been filled with many fun times for the Patriots' offense. They ranked among the worst offenses in football last season and are back toward the bottom in the early part of the 2023 season.

Jones wants to turn the sadness and mopiness that the Patriots have displayed recently, focusing on enjoying the game and getting moments to celebrate.

“When I’m at my best, I’m having fun, enjoying everybody,” Jones said. “That’s one of the good things I can do is communicate and I need to do a better job with that. We’re out there playing a game that we love. Right now, it’s not looking too good but we’ve got to flip the switch and start over and figure out ways to go out there and have fun and sling the ball around, have guys make plays, and go out and celebrate with each other.”