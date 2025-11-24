The Dallas Cowboys picked up one of the more surprising wins of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday when they knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles at home. Despite trailing 21-0 at one point in the game, the Cowboys were able to rally and eventually win the game in the closing seconds on a game-winning field goal.

A big part of the reason why the Cowboys were able to pull off this comeback was the fact that they forced two turnovers from the Cowboys in the fourth quarter, one on a lost fumble from Saquon Barkley, and another fumble forced on a punt return. That fumble was forced by Alijah Clark on special teams, having to battle through some heavy blocking in order to make the play, and afterwards, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had nothing but praise for him.

“I showed Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer this play on my phone after his press conference. He said he had heard about it. After he watched the video, Schottenheimer said, ‘That’s a game ball. He’s getting a game ball for that,'” reported Ed Werder of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Clark showed immense hustle on the play, working his way all the way down the field to force the fumble. Funnily enough, the Cowboys did not end up capitalizing on that turnover, instead going for it on fourth down near the goalline and not picking it up, but it very well could have prevented a potential Eagles score on what would have been their ensuing offensive drive.

In any case, the Cowboys now sit at 5-5-1 on the 2025 NFL season, and are still in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot despite their struggles this season.

The Cowboys will next take the field on Thanksgiving afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30 pm ET at home.