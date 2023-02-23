The Pittsburgh Steelers believe they have found their quarterback of the future in Kenny Pickett. But behind him on the depth chart, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Trubisky is under contract still, but he could get released or traded this offseason, and Rudolph is a free agent who is coming off a 2022 campaign where he didn’t touch the field once.

Rudolph is likely good enough to be a backup quarterback in the NFL right now, and chances are he wouldn’t accept the same role he found himself in last season with the Steelers moving forward. But he may not have to, especially if the Steelers end up moving on from Trubisky. If Pittsburgh does decide to cut ties with Trubisky, Rudolph would reportedly be open to sticking around as Pickett’s backup.

“There has been a lot of chatter this offseason about the prospect of the Pittsburgh Steelers cutting or trading quarterback Mitch Trubisky. If that were to happen, would the Steelers entertain the prospect of keeping free-agent third-stringer Mason Rudolph? And would Rudolph even entertain that idea after he was bypassed last year by Trubisky in free agency and Kenny Pickett in the draft? According to a text exchange Wednesday with a source close to the situation, Rudolph’s primary goal is to explore his options outside of Pittsburgh. However, he wouldn’t ‘close the door unnecessarily’ on another contract with the Steelers.” – Tim Benz, TribLIVE

It seemed like a certainty that Rudolph wouldn’t be returning, but maybe that isn’t the case after all. There’s a decent chance that Trubisky won’t be returning to Pittsburgh, which would open the door for Rudolph to return. It’s not a certainty to happen, but how the Steelers manage their quarterback depth chart is worth keeping an eye on.