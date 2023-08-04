NFL running backs' collective push for more equitable pay, evidently, hasn't affected Josh Jacobs' status with the Las Vegas Raiders. Now over a week into training camp ahead of the 2023 season, contract talks between the All-Pro rusher and his long-time team reportedly remain at a stalemate.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, nothing is currently happening between the Raiders and Jacobs,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Friday.

Previous reporting indicated the Raiders were willing to re-engage contract discussions with Jacobs, using Saquon Barkley's new deal with the New York Giants as a rough blueprint. Despite that brief period of renewed optimism, the sides' lack of momentum toward a new deal is entirely unsurprising given Las Vegas' approach to Jacobs' future throughout the offseason.

“Not much has happened, at all, between the Raiders and Jacobs,” according to Pro Football Talk. “There were no substantive talks before the Raiders applied the franchise tag. There were no substantive talks until June, when an offer was made by the team — perhaps for the sole reason of allowing the team to say an offer had been made.”

The Raiders declined the fifth-year option on Jacobs' rookie contract before 2022 kicked off, making him a free agent. They slapped the franchise tag on him in March.

Jacobs was arguably the NFL's best running back last season, leading the league with a career-high 1,653 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on an impressive 4.9 yards per carry en route to First Team All-Pro honors. He made an impact in the passing game, too, finishing with 53 catches for 400 yards.

Las Vegas began training camp on July 25th. The Raiders open preseason action on August 13th versus the San Francisco 49ers.