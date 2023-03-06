Josh Jacobs had a breakout season last year for the Las Vegas Raiders, proving that he is one of the best running backs in the NFL. After a season like Jacobs had, the Raiders were sure to make sure the running back wasn’t leaving anytime soon.

The Raiders have officially franchise tagged Jacobs, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Las Vegas could still work out a long-term deal with Jacobs, but using the franchise tag on their running back buys the Raiders some more time. Jacobs will earn $10.09 million playing on the franchise tag this upcoming season.

After the Raiders drafted Jacobs in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the running back showed Las Vegas his true worth this past season. Jacobs started all 17 games for the Raiders, rushing 340 times for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing yards per game (97.2). His 12 touchdowns tied for fifth-best in the league. Jacobs was the only player to rush for 1,600+ yards this past season as the running back was named to his second Pro Bowl and earned his first All-Pro nomination.

The Raiders’ offense will look entirely different in 2023. After releasing Derek Carr, Las Vegas is now on the search for their next starting quarterback. Whoever that may be, they’ll have a safety blanket in Josh Jacobs joining them in the backfield.

Las Vegas knows just how explosive Jacobs could be with the ball in his hands. While the franchise tag will keep him under contract through the next season, the Raiders will look to lock Jacobs up in hopes that he continues to destroy NFL defenses.