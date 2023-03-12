Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Odell Beckham Jr. is once again making efforts to resume his NFL career. The veteran wideout opted not to join a team during the 2022 season and is now hosting workouts to show he still has it. As free agency rolls on, teams know that they won’t be able to sign him just for a minimum deal.

Beckham is looking to secure another bag after missing all of last season rehabbing an ACL tear. The 30-year-old is one of the most notable free agent wideouts along with Adam Thielen, Marvin Jones, DJ Chark, Jarvis Landry and Julio Jones. Beckham wants to make $20 million annually on his next deal, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

“At one point during the 2022 season, a report emerged that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wants $20 million per year. We’re told that Beckham still has that number in mind,” writes Florio.

That desired asking price would make him one of the 15-highest paid wideouts in the NFL, around guys like D.J. Moore, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen and Chris Godwin. Beckham was one of the very best wide receivers in his heyday and still has the potential to be one of the better ones in the league. The question about his injury history clouds that possibility, though.

Beckham has been linked to numerous teams, namely the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, and is being recruited by others. Whether he gets his desired contract remains to be seen. The good news is that the former Pro Bowler is finally gearing up to be back in action.