Odell Beckham Jr’s workout was attended by as many as 12 NFL teams as the star wide receiver looked to prove his health before his free agency bid. The biggest question mark looming around Beckham, who is over a year removed from surgery to repair an ACL injury, is his health. Fans got a sneak peek of Beckham’s workout footage thanks to former New York Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara.

Spoiler alert. Odell Beckham Jr.looked an awful lot like himself in the workout video.

Beckham looked sharp while making his cuts- and even gave the NFL teams a show, hauling in a one-handed catch on a deep ball.

Of course, it’s only workout footage. Odell Beckham Jr is not running his routes against a cornerback.

However, the mere fact that he looks healthy and sharp out on the field is bound to aid his NFL free agency bid.

Beckham, who tore his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, had interest from teams, such as the Giants, the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, though question marks remained concerning his health.

Now seemingly healthy, Odell Beckham Jr is drawing interest from a plethora of squads, headlined by the Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, along with Buffalo and New York.

And the three-time Pro Bowler hasn’t been shy about putting himself out there, either.

Just as the franchise tag deadline was set to expire on March 7, Odell Beckham Jr posted a cryptic message on Twitter, indicating to teams that he wanted to be contacted in NFL free agency.

Beckham will likely get his wish, given how good he looks in his workout footage.