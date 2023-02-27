Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future has been the subject of much speculation, with NFL trade rumors swirling around the likes of the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. Rodgers, who recently returned from his darkness retreat, is slated to meet with the Packers to discuss his future.

Conflicting reports have emerged this offseason about the Packers’ true feelings on Rodgers. It begs the question. If Rodgers wanted to stay, would the Packers actually want him back? It appears they would, as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"I believe very strongly that if Aaron Rodgers wants to play in Green Bay he will"@RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PTShCg5G4S — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2023

“I have sources- I believe very strongly based what I’ve heard, from the people that I know well, that if Rodgers came back, they would say “cool, let’s go.”

Some NFL rumors have stated that the Packers are “disgusted” with Rodgers, though Rapoport is painting the picture of a team that would be just fine running it back with their 39-year-old, incumbent starter and four-time NFL MVP in 2023.

Of course, the Packers are also hampered by Rodgers’ $59.52 million he’s guaranteed in 2023, which makes both a potential trade difficult and a potential release out of the question, as noted by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

That cap hit would also make improving a team that missed the playoffs last year a bit more difficult, though any team that has Aaron Rodgers under center needs little else to be considered a playoff team.

Ultimately, it seems that the Packers, who have missed the playoffs just four times with Rodgers as their starter since 2008, realize that and have no problems with the star passer returning, so long as it’s what he wants, too.