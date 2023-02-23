Aaron Rodgers’ darkness retreat has come to an end, as the Green Bay Packers star reportedly left the facility, called Sky Cave Retreats, in southern Oregon after spending the past several days and nights there. Now, the question is, will Rodgers return to the Packers or is the allure of a trade to teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets enough to make him want to leave the only team he’s ever known?

These are presumably topics that Rodgers, who had said that he hoped the darkness retreat would give him a “better sense of where he’s at with his life”, thought about during his stay in Oregon.

Conflicting reports have emerged about the Packers’ “disgust” with Rodgers, though others have painted the picture of a team that wants their longtime signal-caller back in 2023.

But, as NFL fans- and human beings- we love to imagine the possibilities, especially with a quarterback of Aaron Rodgers’ caliber.

Where could Rodgers end up if he doesn’t return to the Packers? What, including the Jets and Raiders, are the best possible fits for the four-time NFL MVP?

Without further ado, here is our rankings of the best Aaron Rodgers destinations if he decides to leave the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers Best Destinations If He Leaves Packers

4. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have not been linked to Aaron Rodgers, though there are plenty of reasons why this potential marriage could work for both sides.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who took a major step back in 2022, was benched in favor of fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe.

Not only that, but reports have emerged that Patriots longtime head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t necessarily pleased with the way Jones handled things this past season.

Belichick has been known to have a short leash with young players in the past- and just Jones’ dip in performance was enough for him to earn a spot on the bench.

If Belichick has any doubts about Jones, whether performance or attitude-related, this is the perfect offseason to deal the former Alabama star to one of the many quarterback-needy teams in the league and take a shot on a veteran quarterback.

What better veteran than Rodgers? He’s won a Super Bowl, has taken home four MVPs and is one of the most naturally gifted passers of all time.

In turn, Belichick would easily be the best coach Rodgers has ever played for.

After the Packers’ 27-24 win over the Patriots in October, Rodgers and Belichick met on the field for an extended conversation after the game.

Was it a legendary coach paying respects to a legendary quarterback he may never face of against ever again? Or was it something more than that?

3. Tennessee Titans

Like the Patriots, the Tennessee Titans have yet to be linked to Aaron Rodgers. However, the Titans, who have made the playoffs in three of head coach Mike Vrabel’s five seasons at the helm, have a level of recent success that could appeal to the Packers star.

The AFC South, a division that features the hapless Houston Texans, inconsistent Indianapolis Colts and up-and-coming Jacksonville Jaguars would be very winnable for Tennessee with Rodgers under center.

It would likely be eerily similar to the ease in which Rodgers and the Packers won the NFC North over the last several years.

With Rodgers in Tennessee, defenses would no longer be able to stack the box on star running back Derrick Henry.

Opposing coordinators would have to decide if they want to respect Rodgers’ arm or Henry’s legs more, which would instantly become one of the more headache-inducing scenarios around the league.

The Titans, who released wide receiver Robert Woods and offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, freed up nearly $38 million in cap space on Wednesday.

If the Titans were to release quarterback Ryan Tannehill, another $17.8 million in space would be freed up.

That’s enough money for Tennessee to bring in Rodgers and add some difference-makers around him on both sides of the ball.

2. Aaron Rodgers-New York Jets?

The New York Jets are the only known team that has reportedly reached out to the Packers about an Aaron Rodgers trade.

The Jets, who watched as former top pick Sam Darnold flamed out in New York, saw history repeat itself in 2022, as top pick Zach Wilson struggled mightily on the field and seemingly lost the backing of his teammates with how he handled the situation.

The Jets, who had one of the league’s best defenses- and worst offenses- are built to win both now and in the future.

There’s young talent, like Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, up and down the roster.

This is a team that is perhaps a quarterback away from seriously challenging the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Enter Rodgers, who still fired 26 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions while throwing for 3,695 yards this past season.

While he did take a bit of a step back, the Packers star would clearly be an upgrade for a Jets team that has seemingly been struggling to find their franchise quarterback since the days of Mark Sanchez.

New York has met with former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr- and they reportedly really like the four-time Pro Bowler.

But it’s clear that if Rodgers were to become available, the Jets would pounce.

For Aaron Rodgers, the Jets would present an opportunity to have the kind of young talent around him- on both sides of the ball- that he has lacked at times in Green Bay.

But would Rodgers, who is not too fond of the media, be a good fit in New York?

1. Aaron Rodgers-Las Vegas Raiders?

This is perhaps the best all-around fit for Aaron Rodgers. The Las Vegas Raiders have an excellent group of players on offense, including former Packers teammate Davante Adams, star tight end Darren Waller, shifty slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and running back Josh Jacobs, though Jacobs is slated to become a free agent.

That core is enough reason for Rodgers to want to go to Las Vegas.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is offensive-minded, like Rodgers’ Packers coaches Mike McCarthy and Matt LaFleur.

Having coached Tom Brady, McDaniels is no stranger to putting great players in position to succeed.

Plus, the Raiders are armed with the third-most cap space in the league at the moment.

In a non-football sense, Rodgers, a California native, would be closer to home than he’s ever been in his NFL career.

With Rodgers at the controls, the Raiders could have one of the best offenses in football and could make a run at the Super Bowl- which will be in Las Vegas in 2024- much like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did with Brady in 2020.