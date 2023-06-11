There was plenty of speculation last offseason regarding the possibility of the Denver Broncos trading for four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. So much so that, despite an obvious need at quarterback, when the Broncos ended up acquiring nine-time Pro Bowl selection Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks instead it caught many people by surprise.

It now appears as if Wilson really was Plan B for the Broncos, as Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network reports that Denver “almost had a trade completed with the [Green Bay] Packers for Aaron Rodgers before it fell through last-minute.”

However, the anonymous NFL executive that spoke to NFL Analysis Network relays that the Packers “opted to run it back for one more season with Rodgers.”

The deal for Rodgers would have included “three first-round picks, Drew Lock, and Jerry Jeudy,” he adds.

Denver wound up acquiring Wilson for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, Drew Lock, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris.

Although the Broncos would have surrendered more for Rodgers, it would have been understandable, all things considered. Furthermore, given the relationship between Rodgers and Davante Adams, the star wideout may have eventually found his way to Denver to replace Jeudy.

Nonetheless, with the Packers being the team that changed their mind, the decision was made for the Broncos.

It hasn't exactly worked out for the Broncos just yet. However, heading into the 2023 season with a revamped roster and coaching staff, Denver has the chance to put an underwhelming 2022 season behind them.