Packers DC Joe Barry's seat has gotten hotter of late.

The Green Bay Packers have been on a slide of late, in large part because of their defense. After the Packers gave up 24 points in the loss to the offensively challenged New York Giants in Week 14 on the road and 34 to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home the following week, it seems like the seat of Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry has gotten hotter than ever.

Depending on how the Packers' defense will respond to the challenges in the final weeks of the 2023 NFL regular season, Barry could lose the job that is rumored to be being eyed by several people, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Speaking of coordinators, several spots will be closely watched over the coming weeks. The heat is on Packers DC Joe Barry. That's a job on the radar of many in the coaching industry.”

It doesn't reflect well on Barry that the Packers are also just 17th in the NFL this season in scoring defense with 21.5 points allowed per contest. Green Bay's stop unit appears to be more problematic against the run, as the Packers are 30th overall with 138.8 rushing yards surrendered per outing. But their pass defense was also further exposed in Week 15's setback at the hands of the Buccaneers, with Baker Mayfield going off for 381 passing yards and four touchdowns on 22/28 completions in front of Packers fans at Lambeau Field.

Packers defense will be closely monitored in the final three weeks of the season

It is perhaps not yet too late for Barry to turn things around. The Packers' defense can look good in Week 16 against a light opponent in the Carolina Panthers on the road. After that, the Packers will face the Minnesota Vikings in the Twin Cities in Week 17 and the Chicago Bears at home in Week 18.

Barry was hired by the Packers in 2021 to be their defensive coordinator. Before his hiring by Green Bay, Barry served as assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Rams, defensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins, linebackers coach for the San Diego Chargers among others. Back in 2021, the Packers allowed 21.8 points per contest.