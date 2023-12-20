Why Packers' Matt LaFleur is sticking with Joe Barry in crunch time

You know what they say about doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results? Well, many Green Bay Packers fans are currently questioning the sanity of head coach Matt LaFleur after his decision to hang onto defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Just when the team appeared to turn a corner and soar right back into the NFC Playoff picture, its defense allowed a game-winning drive to Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants in Week 14 and 34 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. Both losses have dropped the Packers to 6-8 and out of postseason position, with their hopes of playing a mid-January football game looking unlikely.

This is the second year in a row that Green Bay finds itself in full desperation mode in the final stretch of the regular season. But LaFleur believes making a big coaching change is not what this squad needs right now, especially since he has seen Barry and the current defensive personnel to execute the gameplan as intended.

“If I thought that was the best solution today, then we’d make that decision,” LaFleur said, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. “Because I’ve seen us execute this stuff before. So, it’s unfortunate that it happened at this time of the year in such an important game, but I’ve seen us execute it earlier in the year or in previous games.”

Packers' defense has been a recurring issue in recent seasons

While Matt LaFleur is right about Green Bay posting some impressive defensive showings earlier in the season, there are problems that have persisted in Joe Barry ‘s almost three-year tenure as DC. The Packers continue to be exposed against the run, allowing the third-most rushing yards in the NFL. They are much more more resistant versus opposing passing attacks (10th fewest yards surrendered), but that is now dropping off at an alarming rate at the worst possible time.

Although injuries have put a hefty burden on this defense, there are too many rudimentary mistakes being committed. A short pass to wide receiver David Moore on a critical third-down cannot turn into a 52-yard touchdown that clinches a 34-20 win for the Buccaneers. Definitely not in Week 15, when the margin for error is razor-thin.

LaFleur, Barry and the entire Packers team must work out the kinks immediately. Christmas Eve's road game against the Carolina Panthers is the best opportunity they will get to accomplish that essential objective.