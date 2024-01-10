Carolina Panthers looking to be patient in head coaching search, despite Ben Johnson rumors as No. 1 candidate.

The Carolina Panthers are amongst a wide range of NFL teams looking for a head coach. After a 2-15 season in 2023, the Panthers are going to take the process slow and make sure they bring in a leader with long-term potential. The Panthers have been an average to bottom-tier NFL team for years, but a couple of top picks in the first round may change the team's trajectory.

“My understanding on Carolina is team owner David Tepper is likely to prioritize the coach hire and try to pair him with a general manager. The Panthers are being extremely transparent, publishing lists of the guys they've requested to interview on their team website. The usual suspects are all there. Industry speculation has for months indicated that Johnson could end up being Carolina's top choice, but their net is wide,” said ESPN insider Dan Graziano.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is rumored to be the leading candidate for the Panthers, but they're going to bring in multiple candidates for interviews before making their decision. A couple of other names in the mix are Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Johnson would be a great fit for a team that needs to find an identity on the offensive end. He brings a clear sense of balance in the run and pass game, like the one featured in Detroit, which would really help a young quarterback like Bryce Young develop in the professional atmosphere.