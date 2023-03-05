For almost a year, quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levis have been floating around the top of the 2023 NFL Draft discussions. But after his insane performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Florida’s Anthony Richardson is making teams take notice.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Carolina Panthers are looking to find a long-term franchise quarterback through the draft. Although the Panthers have the No. 9 pick in the first round, Wolfe says they will absolutely move up if they fall in love with their guy.

Carolina Panthers want a long-term answer at QB and they should be high on list of teams that could be aggressive trading up (currently pick 9) to draft their guy + insight on potential top-10 pick Anthony Richardson impressing in team meetings at Combine More from @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/WtY4w0GHhM — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 3, 2023

Anthony Richardson broke the all-time quarterback records with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot 9-inch broad jump on Saturday, then sprinted a 4.43 40-yard dash shortly after.

Anthony Richardson just set a combine record for quarterbacks with a 40.5” vertical with this… pic.twitter.com/68muNURNwq — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 4, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, Anthony Richardson has been the best quarterback in the class at handling team interviews, and Wolfe says the meeting between the Panthers and Richerson went “great.”

If the Panthers fall in love with Richardson, they might even be willing to trade up to make sure they get their guy.

Carolina currently has former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold and 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral in its quarterback room, but wants to make a move to add to that list. The team has spoken with free agent Derek Carr, but no deal has been made at this point.

Newly-hired head coach Frank Reich has a quarterback background, so he will most definitely do his due diligence at the position. He surely does not want to start his tenure with someone who will not be able to help the Panthers improve upon their disappointing 7-10 record from 2022.