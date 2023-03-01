With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, all eyes are on this year’s quarterback class. There are several teams in search of a new QB1, and many of these quarterbacks have the potential to become stars. This includes Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

At the moment, Richardson is viewed more as a project at the quarterback position. But with the traits that he possesses, many believe he could become elite at the next level. This includes ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Kiper spoke about Richardson. He didn’t hold back in his praise of the young quarterback.

“The one year as a starter, I mean 13 starts, a lot of guys would say, “No, you can’t take a quarterback in the first round, or that high in the first round with minimal experience at the collegiate level,” but the talent is off the charts. He will be, whenever he becomes a starter, he will be one of the top three running quarterbacks in the NFL,” stated Kiper.

He then added, “The passing, he’s got the howitzer, the rocket arm. But accuracy, and seeing the field are things he needs to work on. Another year at Florida would have benefitted him, but he’s going to be a top-10 pick. Develop in the NFL. So for Anthony Richardson, I’ve said boom or bust. The old cliche is” make your draft or your break your heart”, that is Anthony Richardson.”

During his time at Florida, Richardson showed elite potential. With his legs, he looked to be among the most dominant runners in the nation. He also frequently showed elite arm talent, putting the ball in places that few quarterbacks can.

With flaws still in his game, he could take time to develop. But if Richardson is able to find his footing in the NFL, he could be the next great quarterback to take the field.