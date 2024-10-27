Heading into Thursday Night Football, fans openly wondered if the game could serve as the final NFL game Cooper Kupp would play in a Los Angeles Rams uniform.

The Rams were 2-4, had struggled mightily in 2024, and were an ugly loss versus the Minnesota Vikings away from a near-insurmountable deficit in a division that also features the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.

Oh what a difference a win can make.

The Rams took care of business 30-20 at SoFi, and suddenly, their entire season flipped, with Sean McVay definitively declaring that Kupp is a Ram and will be moving forward.

Disappointing? For teams hoping to land the Super Bowl champion? You bet, but that doesn't mean there aren't still a few interesting options that could bolster NFL teams in their pursuit of playoff glory, as Adam Schefter pointed out two likely trades that could come in the next few weeks.

Two NFL wide receivers Adam Schefter believes could be traded

Evaluating the wide receiver market heading into the 2024 NFL trade deadline, Schefter noted that, according to his sources, the top pass-catcher who could be on the move is Diontae Johnson of the Carolina Panthers, with intel suggesting that the move might not be an “if” but instead a “to who.”

“The Panthers already have received multiple inquiries on Johnson, and sources believe Carolina is seeking a midround draft pick in return for a player who this season, despite playing in a struggling offense, has 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns,” Schefter wrote for ESPN.

“Some sources believe it's only a question of where Johnson winds up before the trade deadline. The Panthers (1-6) play in Denver on Sunday and already have ruled out Johnson because of a rib injury.”

Another option Schefter believes could be on the move is Christian Kirk of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who is now firmly behind rookie Brian Thomas Jr. in the pecking order. If another team comes calling and the Jaguars continue to lose, it's safe to say keeping Kirk may no longer be a priority for Jacksonville.

“Other teams also are eyeing Kirk, whose performance this season in Jacksonville has fallen off compared to past seasons,” Schefter noted. “Should the Jaguars lose Sunday to Green Bay to fall to 2-6, it might make it more likely they would be willing to entertain offers for players such as Kirk.”

Are there other wide receivers who could be on the move? You bet; Mike Williams has been in an unusual spot since the Jets acquired Davante Adams, and there have been some rumblings about the Patriots trading wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, though not from Schefter in his piece specifically. Needless to say, the next few weeks are going to be exciting, as the arms race for the 2024 NFL playoffs is only going to heat up.