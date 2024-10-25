Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has quashed the swirling trade rumors regarding star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Following a crucial victory over the Minnesota Vikings, McVay reiterated his stance in a press conference.

“‘That's not a move that we want to make.' –Sean McVay doubles down this morning on saying the Rams aren't planning to trade WR Cooper Kupp,” as reported by Greg Beacham on X.

The Rams' slow start to the season, marked by a 1-4 record, ignited speculations of potential major roster changes. The prospect of trading Kupp, one of the team's most celebrated players, became a focal point of the discussions. However, the recent 30-20 victory against the Vikings, coupled with Kupp’s performance upon his return from an ankle injury, seems to have put those rumors to bed.

During the game, Kupp, the Super Bowl 56 MVP, showcased why he remains invaluable to the Rams. He caught a pivotal seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford, a highlight of the night that reinforced his importance to the team's offense. Postgame, McVay addressed the trade talks, acknowledging that while other teams had shown interest, the rumors didn't hold weight.

Cooper Kupp will likely remain with the Rams for the 2024 season

“Teams reached out,” McVay admitted, dismissing much of the speculation as unfounded. “Some of the things that are out there, they're just not true… There's not a lot of accountability to the reports… I'm really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us and I expect it to stay that way.”

Kupp's return wasn't just a morale booster; it was a reminder of his impact on the field. Besides his touchdown, he finished the game with five receptions for 51 yards, contributing significantly to the team’s offense. The Rams' receiving corps was further bolstered by the return of Puka Nacua, who delivered a standout performance of his own with seven catches for 106 yards.

Given Kupp’s credentials as the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and a wide receiver Triple Crown winner, his continued presence on the team is seen as crucial for the Rams’ competitiveness this season. His ability to perform, despite concerns about his age (31) and his contract, which is hefty by NFL standards, underscores his ongoing value to the franchise.

With the trade deadline approaching on November 5, McVay’s firm stance likely means Kupp will remain a Ram, at least for the foreseeable future. The team now has a ten-day preparation period before facing the Seattle Seahawks, a game that could be pivotal for their standings in the NFC West and their playoff aspirations. As the Rams look to regain their footing in the league, keeping a player of Kupp's caliber could be key to their success this season.