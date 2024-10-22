The Los Angeles Rams reportedly have called multiple teams about trading wide receiver Cooper Kupp, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

It has been known that the Rams were getting calls on a potential Cooper Kupp trade, but now we know that they are calling teams about the possibility of one. The Rams reportedly have indicated that they are willing to take on some of the salary in 2024, and are seeking a second-round pick in return, according to Russini.

Kupp is scheduled to return from injury on Thursday when the Rams host the Minnesota Vikings. With him back healthy and Los Angeles holding a 2-4 record, Kupp could be one of the biggest names to watch ahead of the trade deadline that approaches on Nov. 5.

The Rams have been ravaged by injuries in the early going. Kupp's injury is one of them, in addition to Puka Nacua. At 2-4, the Rams' next couple of games could determine what they do at the deadline. There are two games against the Vikings and Seattle Seahawks before that deadline. If Los Angeles loses one or both of those games, it could determine whether or not Kupp gets traded.

Regardless, it is a significant development for the Rams to be calling other teams, rather than for them to be receiving calls. It shows that the organization is at least having discussions about potentially moving the former Super Bowl MVP in the near future.

Do Rams' Cooper Kupp trade talks indicate incoming rebuild?

Kupp is an older wide receiver at 31 years old, and he has dealt with injuries in recent years. He is under contract through the 2026 season, but with the Rams seemingly not contending this season, it could be the smart thing to trade him. But trading Kupp would be conceding that the organization is building for the long-term. Trading Kupp and not doing much else would not make much sense.

If the Rams commit to this long-term build, would they consider moving off of Matthew Stafford, either at the deadline or in the offseason? A deadline trade might be tough, but there have been rumors about the organization wanting to move off of Stafford in prior years. He is currently 36 years old, and if the team is looking to build for the long-term, it could make sense to trade him in the offseason to a team that is looking to win now.

The next few weeks will be telling when it comes to the Rams' direction after the season.