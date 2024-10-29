The Carolina Panthers are arguably the worst team in the NFL, as their 28-14 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8 pushed their record to 1-7 on the season. As a result, they will undoubtedly be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, and one of their most valuable pieces is star wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who could very well end up being dealt ahead of the deadline.

Despite dealing with inconsistent quarterback play from Andy Dalton and Bryce Young, Johnson has hauled in 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns through seven games (he was out in Week 8 due to a rib injury). With the Panthers not contending, reports around the league suggest they are widely believed to be interested in dealing Johnson to a wide receiver-needy team before the deadline strikes.

Expand Tweet

Panthers looking to capitalize on Diontae Johnson's trade value

Carolina only recently picked up Johnson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the offseason, but with their 2024 campaign going off the rails quickly, there are several reasons why moving on from him would make sense. Not only would acquiring some draft capital to help their ongoing rebuild out, but Johnson is in the final year of his contract, so chances are he will end up leaving for nothing in free agency next offseason if the team doesn't move him.

We've already seen several wide receivers get traded across the league, and you can bet that there are a handful of playoff teams who are interested in making a move for Johnson in an effort to help out their postseason pushes. After he sat out Week 8, it's seeming more and more likely that he will end up getting dealt, and it appears as if his trade status is one of the more intriguing storylines to keep an eye on ahead of the upcoming deadline.