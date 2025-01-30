Since his time with the New York Giants, wide receiver Darius Slayton hasn't been thought of in Giants trade discussions. However, the Carolina Panthers would want to give their franchise quarterback, Bryce Young, some more help. While the latter had a fantastic end to the season, the more the merrier.

Young's top wide receiver, Adam Thielen, had only 615 receiving yards. Although there was a mix between Young, and Andy Dalton starting, the point still stands. The incoming third-year quarterback needs a vertical threat. This is where Slayton comes into play.

He caught 39 passes and averaged 14.2 yards per reception in 2024. He endured a similar situation to the Panthers, as there was inconsistent quarterback play. Not to mention, he's a vertical stretch target on the perimeter who also works the in-breaking cuts in the route tree. He's explosive as well, with 58 receptions of 20 or more yards over his six seasons.

As a result, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes that other teams besides the Panthers will be interested in the vertical threat's skills.

Fowler's latest: Don't sleep on a robust free agency for Slayton. Several teams will be looking for top-end speed on the outside, and Slayton has that. He paid his dues in a bad offense and will likely be looking for a Darnell Mooney-type contract (three years, $39 million). Carolina would make some sense here.

Darius Slayton would help the Panthers and Bryce Young

Again, Young hasn't had a standout receiver to throw the ball to. Thielen has been solid, but he's been past his prime for a good while now. In his six seasons, Slayton has had over 700+ receiving yards in four of those. Also, he had Daniel Jones as his quarterback. He was more of an accurate, mid-range passer.

Someone like Young can show that he's not afraid to let his receiver make a play. Plus, in a Dave Canales-led offense, there will be more opportunities for Slayton in space and deep down the field. Furthermore, the Panthers haven't had a deep threat since Young became the franchise quarterback.

Even though Slayton said that his contract talks would be resolved before the 2024 season began, safe to say, that's not the case. He'll have plenty of suitors in free agency. He could have a Mooney-like contract with whatever team he signs with. However, Carolina could be the prime candidate to land the current Giants receiver.

Either way, Slayton will be able to pick and choose who he'll end up with.