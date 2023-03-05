With the NFL Combine in full swing, many nuggets about what team’s could be looking to do at the 2023 NFL Draft are beginning to get revealed. One team that could be busy during the upcoming draft is the Carolina Panthers, and rumors are beginning to surface that suggest the Panthers could be very aggressive when it comes to trading up in the draft.

Panthers looking to add a quarterback this offseason

The 2022 season didn’t go the way the Panthers were hoping it would, as they struggled to find any sort of consistency at quarterback, with Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker, and Sam Darnold all coming and going. But now, it’s clear they want to find their quarterback of the future, and the draft is probably their easiest way to accomplish that. For that reason, the Panthers are viewed as a team that could aggressively try to move up in the draft.

“If you’re looking for a team in the top 10 of the draft that could trade up to take a quarterback, keep an eye on the Panthers. They pick at No. 9, right behind the Atlanta Falcons and Raiders, both of whom could be thinking QB there. And many people I spoke with in Indy expect the Panthers to be aggressive in their efforts to move up and secure their franchise QB.” – Dan Graziano, ESPN

Panthers not the only team looking to trade up

Panthers fans looking for the team to make a move for a quarterback are probably thrilled, but they aren’t the only team looking to trade up. As mentioned above, the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders could also look to move up the board for a quarterback, and of course, the the top overall pick in the draft could be available too. It will be interesting to see how this all shakes out, but it looks like the Panthers could make a massive move on draft day as they attempt to find their next star quarterback.