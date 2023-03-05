Derek Carr’s free agency remains one of the biggest storylines of the 2023 NFL offseason. The New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers are all in contention to sign the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.

The Jets and Panthers are interested in making Derek Carr their starting quarterback. The Saints might want Carr the most, according to the latest free agency update from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Carr is at the top of the Saints’ quarterback wish list. New Orleans met with Carr before he was officially released by the Raiders. The Saints believe that their playmakers, defense and quarterback-friendly indoor stadium could appeal to Carr, Fowler reports.

The Jets met with Carr a few weeks ago and reportedly told the veteran that he could carve out a Hall-of-Fame career in New York. The Jets also have their eyes on a possible Aaron Rodgers trade. New York and the rest of the NFL are still waiting to see if Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are headed for a divorce this offseason.

The Packers have said that they would like Rodgers to make a decision about his future before free agency officially starts on March 15.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For the Panthers, it isn’t Rodgers who stands in the way of possibly bringing in Carr. Carolina could use the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to find its quarterback instead of acquiring a veteran. The Panthers have been searching for a franchise quarterback ever since they released Cam Newton three years ago.

Jimmy Garoppolo could be the Saints’ backup plan if they fail to acquire Carr, according to Fowler. Garoppolo could potentially be a fit for the Jets, as well, if they fail to land Carr or Rodgers.

Carr is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. In 15 games for the Raiders, Carr had 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Raiders went 6-9 with Carr under center.

Carr had a career-high 4,804 passing yards in 2022 and led the Raiders to the playoffs.