Are Mac Jones' days over with the New England Patriots? If so, New England isn’t likely to get any major assets in a trade for the 25-year-old.
Several team executives believe that Jones' trade value is somewhere around a fifth-round draft pick, according to Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.
Callahan and Kyed write the following: “Three front-office executives told the Herald quarterback Mac Jones should fetch around a fifth-round pick in trade talks with other teams. Another AFC evaluator suggested the Patriots might be lucky to land a sixth-rounder. Jones is reportedly expected to be traded this offseason, as the team plans to upgrade its quarterbacks room.”
For a 15th-overall pick to lose that much value in just three years is a scathing indictment of his abilities and the team's inability to develop him. Jones is clearly not going to work out with the Patriots, failing to build on his promising rookie season. While it is true that the offensive infrastructure around him was never conducive to winning at a high level, he didn’t perform well enough to keep his spot at various points in last season.
Moving on from Jones will at least give the Patriots and new head coach Jerod Mayo a fresh slate to work with as they figure out live in the post-Bill Belichick era. If a team wants to bring Jones in as a backup or if a squad in need of a quarterback like the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders or Denver Broncos want to take a flyer on him, New England would be wise to just cut their losses. Perhaps Jones can unlock something with a change of scenery and show potential again.
Eliot Wolf, the director of scouting who is also serving as the Patriots' unofficial general manager, likes the 2024 quarterback class a great deal. One of the top arms in the class should be available with the third overall pick. Free agency provides another avenue for the Patriots to find their next QB. They are reportedly not showing significant interest in Kirk Cousins, who could be the best available quarterback despite his Achilles injury.