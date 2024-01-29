What's next for Mac Jones?

What do the New England Patriots do with Mac Jones? The former Alabama quarterback had an excellent rookie season, but his performance since then has steadily declined year after year. Last season, Jones was repeatedly benched for his poor performances throughout the year. However, the team didn't really have good in-house options to replace Jones, which eventually led to his return.

Now, though, the Patriots have a great avenue to improve their quarterback situation. The 2024 NFL draft features a lot of elite quarterback prospects. In addition, they have a new coach in Jerod Mayo to right the ship and start a new version of the team. With all that in mind, how will the Patriots handle Mac Jones, who's now entering his fourth year in the league?

Well, the Patriots are unlikely to to pick up Jones' fifth-year option, according to Massachusetts Live. New England will likely keep him around until this year, but if another team gives New England a great offer, they're moving on from the Alabama product. It's the most sensible option for the team as they enter a new chapter.

“Whether Jones has a chance to get his career back on track in New England is unknown. According to a source, the Patriots don’t plan on picking up Jones’ fifth-year option. The quarterback has a clean slate with Mayo and could remain on the roster, but the team won’t hesitate to move him if the right deal comes across their desk.

The Patriots are expected to pursue quarterback help this offseason.”

The Patriots hold a high draft pick in a class that features a lot of elite quarterbacks. Caleb Williams might be out of reach, but Drake Maye, national champion JJ McCarthy, Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, and Michael Penix Jr. are all potential targets. There's no better time for the Pats to abandon the Jones experiment than this season.

Still, there's no value in letting Jones go this early. With Jerod Mayo now at the helm, there's an outside chance for Jones to see some improvement. If he doesn't show any signs of development, though… expect the team to move on from him as soon as possible.