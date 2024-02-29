The New England Patriots are in an intriguing spot ahead of this year's NFL Draft, and with them holding the No. 3 pick, we have an indication as to what their plan might be with that selection.
“According to multiple sources, the Patriots are planning to draft a quarterback with the No. 3 pick,” Karen Guregian of MassLive wrote. “One NFL executive, outside of New England, relayed that it's widely expected in league circles that quarterbacks will be selected with the first three picks in April.”
The top three quarterback prospects by general consensus are Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. Caleb Williams is expected by most to go first to the Chicago Bears. The Washington Commanders will likely choose between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, leaving the Patriots the opportunity to pick the one that is left with the third pick in the draft.
There has been some speculation that the Patriots would sign a veteran and trade back from the No. 3 spot, but it seems at least as of now, that the team will select a young quarterback. However, a veteran quarterback could still be in play in free agency.
Patriots still planning to add veteran QB along with drafting one at 3?
The Patriots could determine that the young quarterback they end up with needs to sit, and in that case a veteran quarterback makes a lot of sense.
“Drafting a signal caller is only one step in this process,” Guregian wrote. “According to a source, the Patriots plan on signing a veteran free agent quarterback, too. The team is in no rush to start a rookie immediately and could play that veteran if they think it would benefit the younger quarterback to sit for a season.”
The bigger names out there are Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, and potentially Russell Wilson. Other options could be names like Mitchell Trubisky and Tyrod Taylor.
Regardless, it seems like the Patriots will do a lot of work to revamp their quarterback room this offseason.